A Brooklyn Park man was charged Tuesday with attempted murder for allegedly attacking his girlfriend with a knife.

Cortez D. Banks, 27, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of attempted intentional second-degree murder, second-degree assault and domestic abuse.

According to the criminal complaint: Police responded to an apartment in Crystal about 1:34 a.m. on Sept. 20. They found Banks, two women and a two-year-old child in a bedroom. All three were covered in blood.

The younger woman was stabbed several times on her body. Police could not detect a pulse, but resuscitated her before she was transported to a hospital.

Her mother, the second woman, had cuts on her hands and arms she attributed to Banks. The charges did not note any injury to the child.

Once she regained consciousness, the woman told police she had broken up with Banks but allowed him to stay the night because he had been recently released from jail and repeatedly contacted her.

The woman said Banks sexually and physically assaulted her, according to the criminal complaint, which noted that a large butcher-style knife was found in the bedroom.

Banks had been released on a fifth-degree drug charge at the time of the alleged attack. He was previously ordered to have no contact with the victim except for text messages regarding their child. His record includes convictions for domestic assault and domestic abuse.

Banks was charged via arrest warrant and was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hennepin County sheriff's jail roster.