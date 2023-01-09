Activists plan to rally outside Brooklyn Center City Hall Monday evening to denounce what they are calling a hyper-militarized video produced by the city's police department to recruit officers to the force.

The video, which appeared in late December on the city's website and social media platforms, was taken down following the criticism. A message on the city's website says the video is unavailable, but it continues to circulate on social media.

The rally is planned as the city will swear in new Mayor April Graves and two new City Council members.

"The video would only attract the worst people and inspire violence against the community," said an announcement stating Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, the Racial Justice Network and other groups were behind the planned rally. "The video is insensitive, triggering and loaded with police propaganda. We want answers and we demand accountability."

The video, set to soaring music, shows members of the police department preparing for duty. There is a roll call session followed by officers leaving the building heading for their squads. One is carrying a rifle.

"Professionalism, accountability, compassion trust: This is Brooklyn Center," the narrator says. "It is challenging. There will be hard days. Nobody said it would be easy to protect this community. Will you answer the call?"

The video then shows officers in squad cars racing to a scene where they arrest a suspect and recover handguns.

"Be the change," reads text laid over the video's ending. "Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus, up to $101,000 salary."

The video surfaced at a time when the city is down police officers, after former officer Kimberly Potter shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021. Potter was later found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to two years in prison.

Brooklyn Center, a north metro suburb bordering Minneapolis, is authorized for 49 officers, according to Dec. 5 City Council minutes posted online. But the department currently has only 39 officers employed, of which 31 officers can actively take calls. Others may be in training or on desk duty, the minutes read.

In May, Brooklyn Center hired Kellace McDaniel, who was a lieutenant with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, as its police chief. Former Chief Tim Gannon resigned after Wright's killing. Gannon has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming he was forced out for not immediately firing Potter.

Over the 1 1⁄ 2 years since the Wright shooting and that of another Black man, Kobe Dimock-Heisler, the city passed the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Act in an effort to remake its police department. Some of those reforms propose using social workers and other trained professionals to respond to medical, mental health and social needs calls that don't require police.

Last year, the city enacted a new citation policy allowing officers to ticket offenders for misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors and let them go rather than arrest them.

Calls and emails to the city seeking comment about the video were not immediately returned. Efforts to reach groups participating in Monday's rally were unsuccessful.