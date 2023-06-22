Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Police are looking for a 43-year-old man who put another man in a headlock in Brooklyn Center over the weekend, then shot him in the chest.

The shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of N. Bryant Avenue and killed Jorell J. Coppage, 35, of Brooklyn Center, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

Coppage was driven to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale by a friend, where he was soon pronounced dead, according to police.

Multiple people mourning Coppage's death noted that he was killed on his first Father's Day. His son, Jorell J. Coppage Jr., marks his first birthday on July 2, according to court records.

Police filed with a court a search warrant affidavit seeking permission to see Coppage's medical records. According to the filing, which was made public Wednesday:

The gunman had Coppage in a headlock and fired a single shot into his victim's chest.

"The altercation was over money owed for a vehicle repair," the filing read.

The suspect, identified in the filing, remains at large. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.