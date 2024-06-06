City leaders in Brooklyn Center have tapped a police department veteran to be the new chief, the third person to hold the job in three years.

Garett Flesland was appointed top cop in the north metro suburb this week following a national search. "Chief Flesland is a transformative leader with a strong commitment to the City of Brooklyn Center, and we look forward to his leadership within the department and the city," City Manager Reginald Edwards said.

The department has seen recent churn at the top. Longtime Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon was dismissed in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by officer Kimberly Potter in April 2021. Gannon later sued the city, claiming he was forced to resign because he didn't immediately fire Potter, who was later convicted of killing Wright during a traffic stop on 63rd Avenue.

Gannon settled his suit against the city earlier this year for $55,000.

In June 2022, Brooklyn Center hired Kellace McDaniel, a former lieutenant with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, as the department's leader. McDaniel, who was the city's second Black chief, retired in January.

Flesland has been with Brooklyn Center for more than 24 years. He has worked as a patrol officer and detective sergeant, and has served as the department's public information officer. He also supervised the patrol division, investigations and the department's community services division. For the past eight years, he has served as a commander.

Flesland grew up in neighboring Brooklyn Park and graduated from Park Center High School, according to his online bio. He holds a bachelor's degree in physics from Tulane University, a master's degree in police leadership from the University of St. Thomas and a law enforcement certificate from Alexandria Technical and Community College.







