NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Ford Motor Co., up 15 cents to $14.31.

The automaker and partner SK Innovation announced plans to invest $11.4 billion ramping up electric vehicle production.

Thor Industries Inc., up $8.95 to $121.75.

The recreational vehicle maker's fiscal fourth-quarter profit handily beat Wall Street forecasts.

United Natural Foods Inc., up $9.01 to $46.98.

The natural and organic food distributor gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc., down 14 cents to $6.

The retirement community owner announced an offering of $200 million in convertible senior notes.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., up $14.17 to $383.29.

The financial data firm's fiscal fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Synnex Corp., down $7.72 to $105.53.

The high-tech contractor's third-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., down $3.36 to $40.54.

The gold miner is merging with Agnico Eagle Mines.

Huntsman Corp., up $1.77 to $29.84.

Activist investor Starboard has reportedly taken a big stake in the chemicals company.