RIO DE JANEIRO — A British journalist and an Indigenous affairs expert are missing in a remote part of Brazil's Amazon region, a local Indigenous association said Monday. The area has been marked by violent conflicts between fishers, poachers and government agents.

Dom Phillips, a regular contributor to the Guardian newspaper, and Bruno Araújo Pereira were last seen at 7 a.m. on Sunday in the São Rafael community, according to the Unijava association for which Pereira has been an advisor. They were returning by boat from the Vale do Javari Indigenous land and were bound for the city of Atalaia do Norte, about an hour away, but never showed up.

Pereira, who has received several threats in the region, is currently on leave from his post with Brazil's Indigenous affairs agency. Phillips also has contributed to the Washington Post and New York Times.

The Guardian quoted a spokesperson as saying it "is very concerned and is urgently seeking information about Mr Phillips' whereabouts and condition. We are in contact with the British embassy in Brazil and local and national authorities to try to establish the facts as soon as possible."

The region has experienced repeated shootings between hunters and fishers and official security agents, who have a permanent base in the area, known for having the world's largest population of uncontacted Indigenous people.

In September 2019, an employee of the Indigenous affairs agency was shot dead in Tabatinga, the largest city in the region. The crime was never solved.