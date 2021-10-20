NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Canadian National Railway Co., up $6.50 to $130.79.
The railroad operator beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Anthem Inc., up $30.30 to $424.05.
The health insurer's third-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.
Brinker International Inc., down $4.74 to $44.21.
The owner of the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant chains warned investors higher commodity and labor costs would hurt profits.
Lithia Motors Inc., up $3.30 to $342.01.
The auto dealership chain handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
WD-40 Co., down $20.09 to $209.20.
The maker of lubricants and degreasers' fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell far short of Wall Street forecasts.
Baker Hughes Co., down $1.52 to $25.35.
The oilfield services company reported weak third-quarter financial results as it faces supply chain problems and higher costs.
Abbott Laboratories, up $3.97 to $123.31.
The maker of infant formula and medical devices handily beat analysts' third-quarter profit forecasts.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., up $3.57 to $54.32.
The trucking company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results on strong shipping demand.