There still may be a few chunks of ice on the lake, but this year's maple yield has already been simmered into syrup. Finally, our first taste of spring.

Because sap is collected over several weeks from several different areas, no batch of syrup is the same. Each one tastes of our fierce winter, crusty spring snow, the brightening light, damp forest — and of our weather, water, soil and the legacies of those who "sugared" before us.

The Ojibwe refer to the maple tree as aninaatig, and the traditional methods of tapping trees rely on paying close attention to and understanding the land. Many Native communities celebrate the Iskigamizge Giizis (Maple Sugar Moon), usually the first full moon of April or May, when the eagles return. It is then that the sap begins to flow.

While all maple trees produce sap, the most fruitful is the sugar maple. These magnificent trees can grow as tall as 80 feet with wide, majestic canopies or crowns.

The process of simmering sap into syrup and then down into sugar hasn't changed much over time. The sugar is simply what remains after all the liquid from the syrup has been evaporated. Maple syrup and sugar have complex flavors of wood and smoke and, unlike processed sugar or corn syrup, they are full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. They also have lower scores on the glycemic index and are easier to digest.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and its Canadian counterpart grade maple syrup to simplify and define the differences in body and flavor, but all commercial syrups are considered grade A. Just note that the color of the syrup defines its character. The lightest, most golden syrup is the most delicate; the darker the syrup, the bolder the maple taste. A very dark syrup will be the thickest and most robust, and makes a delicious alternative to molasses.

When cooking with maple syrup and sugar, there are guidelines to keep in mind.

Maple syrup: To replace processed sugar with maple syrup, substitute 2/3 cup of maple syrup for every 1 cup of sugar. You'll also want to reduce the quantity of liquids in the recipe by about 1/4 cup and, if baking with maple syrup, lower the temperature by 25 degrees. However, you can substitute maple syrup on a one-to-one basis for molasses, agave and dark corn syrup.

Syrup storage: Light, dark or very dark — whichever maple syrup you use, once a container has been opened, store it in a covered container in the refrigerator and it will last for months.

Maple sugar: Maple sugar is an even substitute for refined white or brown sugar, but pay attention — the flavor and texture will vary depending on where it was produced. Some sugars are light tasting and finely ground, while others may be coarsely ground and darker.

Infused syrups: At farmers markets and in our co-ops and grocery stores you may find syrups infused with blueberry, cranberry, cherry, cinnamon and vanilla. Bourbon-infused maple syrup has been stored in bourbon casks for a year to give it those wonderfully rich flavor notes. All of these are delicious poured over pancakes and waffles or swirled into hot tea and cold drinks.

Vinegar: Maple vinegar is close in taste to a mild apple cider vinegar. Made by fermenting maple sap before boiling, it's wonderful in vinaigrettes and to season soups and stews.

A gift from our gorgeous trees, maple syrup and sugar bring the sweet taste of glorious spring in this remarkable place to our tables.

Vegetable Tofu Stir-Fry with Maple Miso Sauce

Serves 4 to 6.

This colorful dish sings with sweet local maple syrup and the umami notes of light miso. You'll end up with more stir-fry sauce than you need. Store it in a covered container in the refrigerator to drizzle over roasted root vegetables and grilled chicken, pork or steak. Be sure to vary the vegetables depending on what's in season; serve this over cooked rice or noodles. From Beth Dooley.

For the Miso Maple Sauce:

• 2 tbsp. white miso

• 2 tbsp. maple syrup

• 1 tbsp. freshly grated ginger

• 2 tablespoons maple or rice wine vinegar

• 1 tsp. soy sauce, or to taste

• 1 tbsp. dark sesame oil

For the Stir-Fry:

• 2 tbsp. sunflower or vegetable oil

• 6 bok choy stems and leaves, cut on the bias

• 2 c. sliced crunchy vegetables, trimmed and sliced into 1/4-in. pieces (such as snap peas, carrots, broccoli, red peppers)

• 4 c. dark greens (such as spinach, chard, kale), trimmed and roughly chopped

• 1 (14-oz.) pkg. firm or extra-firm tofu, drained and crumbled or cut into 1/2-in. pieces

• Cooked rice or noodles, for serving

• 1/4 c. chopped cilantro, for garnish

• Sriracha, for serving

Directions

To make the sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the miso, maple syrup, ginger, vinegar and soy sauce to make a thick paste. Whisk in the oil. If it seems too thick, add 1 to 2 teaspoons of water. Set aside.

To make the stir-fry: In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high until shimmering. Add the bok choy and crunchy vegetables and toss, cooking until slightly softened, about 2 minutes. Then add the greens and toss until coated with the oil. Toss in the tofu and cook through until warm and the greens are wilted. Drizzle in the stir-fry sauce and toss, then taste and adjust the seasoning. Serve over cooked rice or noodles garnished with the cilantro and pass the Sriracha and more sauce on the side.

Maple Chocolate Whip

Serves 4 to 8.

Elegant and easy, this pairs the mellow sweetness of maple with bitter chocolate. Layer it into pretty parfait glasses with shaved chocolate or serve in a prebaked tart crust or on top of sliced vanilla pound cake. From Beth Dooley.

• 6 oz. dark chocolate

• 2 tsp. espresso powder

• 1/4 c. maple syrup

• 2 c. heavy whipping cream, divided

Directions

Melt the chocolate in a double boiler (a saucepan set over another saucepan filled one quarter of the way with simmering water). Stir until the chocolate is silky and smooth. Stir in the espresso powder and the maple syrup. Turn off the heat and stir in 1/4 cup of the whipping cream to make a thick chocolate syrup. Remove and cool to room temperature.

In a medium bowl, whip the remaining cream until it forms thick peaks. Fold the chocolate sauce into the whipped cream, leaving a few streaks. Cover and refrigerate about 4 hours before serving.

Maple Black Pepper Butter

Makes 1/2 cup.

This spread is fabulous on crackers or with a crusty baguette, a warm biscuit or freshly baked cornbread. Try it slathered over baked sweet potatoes or on chicken as it comes off the grill. From Beth Dooley.

• 1/2 c. (1 stick) softened unsalted butter

• 1 tbsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 2 to 3 tbsp. maple syrup, to taste

• Pinch coarse salt

Directions

In a small bowl, cream together the butter and black pepper, then work in the maple syrup. Roll it into a log on parchment paper, chill, and then cut into coins to serve.

Beth Dooley is the author of "The Perennial Kitchen." Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.