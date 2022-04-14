Evina Westbrook and her family decided to keep it simple. They gathered at home in Salem, Ore., to watch the WNBA Draft on Monday.

"We didn't know what location we were going to have it at first," she said. "But I'm really glad we decided to have it at my house. It was really intimate, with all my family there, just really lovin' on me; all the support they've shown when I haven't really been able to be there."

About 40 friends and family members erupted when Westbrook's name popped up on the screen, taken with the 21st pick by the Seattle Storm. It was not long after UConn teammates Christyn Williams went to Washington at No. 14, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa to Los Angeles at No. 19.

"I didn't really know what it was going to be like, the actual draft," Westbrook said. "I wasn't really anticipating where I was gong to end up, what team I was going to get drafted to. To see my name pop up with Seattle, it's a little surreal to me, being that Pacific Northwest kid, being from Oregon. So many emotions on draft night, but to have that and have my family be there was pretty incredible."

Monday night ended a hectic period for Westbrook, 23, whose college career ended April 3 with UConn's loss to South Carolina in the national championship game. After a week at school to get treatment on a sprained ankle she packed up and left her apartment behind to pursue her career. With the Storm, her favorite team growing up, she'll be only a 31/2-hour drive from home. She'll also be surrounded by former Huskies, UConn Huskies that is, with Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Gabby Williams also on the roster.

"Just to be surrounded by so many alumni is going to be pretty cool," Westbrook said. "I'm excited, I think they're excited for me, too, to have another familiar face, familiar with the UConn program, and the UConn players have the reputation for doing things a certain way. I've had a chance to talk with [Bird] a couple of times, she's a super-cool person and I'm looking forward to soaking up whatever knowledge she can give me."

In her pre-draft interviews, Westbrook's experience in the UConn culture the past two seasons, and her passion for playing in Seattle, made an impression on Storm coach Noelle Quinn. The Storm have won four WNBA titles in their 22-year existence, the most recent in 2020.

"I had an opportunity to speak with her prior to the draft and heard her mind for the game and her heart for working hard," Quinn said. "Also, being from Oregon, I heard her affinity for the Seattle Storm and the excitement she had to be a part of this program."

The Storm didn't have a first-round pick but were busy in the second taking Westbrook, NC State's Elissa Cunane and Lorela Cubaj from Georgia Tech, then trading Cubaj to New York and selecting Australia's Jade Melbourne in the third round.

The 6-foot Westbrook began her college career at Tennessee and then sat a year after transferring to UConn. She became a team leader, "Mama E," and a versatile spark off the bench in the Huskies' run through the tournament in 2022.

"Evina's versatility, her ability to defend and to play multiple positions stood out to us," Quinn said. "Coming from UConn, playing in their pro system and having the ability to transfer that skill set over to our systems was important as well."

When training camp starts Westbrook wants to work on becoming a more consistent shooter.

"The biggest thing, when I talked to coach, she said, 'If we end up picking you, you have to carve out your own spot,'" Westbrook said. "The reputation of UConn players, no matter where we end up, including the ones on this team already, I think it speaks volumes about how we do things, the certain type of player that we are.

"I'm not going to be playing the four at this level, I'm a little smaller, so getting the ball back in my hands, facilitating for my team. I'm already used to doing whatever my team needs me to do, I've shown that, especially these past two years."

In her last meeting with UConn coach Geno Auriemma, he assured Westbrook she was ready for whatever the WNBA would throw at her.

"He said, 'You're a UConn kid, show 'em what we're all about,'" Westbrook said. "I'm just going out, not be scared, just be a sponge and soak up as much info as I can from the older players."

The end of college life and the plunge into real life is not much different for a pro basketball player than it is for the normal 20-something. There's fond reflection of what was, and a letting go to start a new chapter. Westbrook's three years at UConn brought highs and lows, challenges, obstacles, and it also created new friendships.

"I definitely wouldn't change thing," she said. "I'm a big believer in everything happens for a reason, so all the adversities I was hit with personally, and as a team, it was supposed to happen and it made us stronger. I made a lot of memories there, made a lot of relationships. These last couple of days I'm just trying to take everything in. It has been surreal, leaving college, being done with that chapter and starting my pro career.

"Honestly, all the memories I made with my team brings me the most happiness. Just to think back on all the stupid stuff we did, all the laughs that we had, being in the apartment, going out to dinner, being in certain hotels, locker rooms. People forget the games here and there, and we reminisce about stuff that happens on the court, but off the court is where we find our happiness and what we look back on. We did a lot of cool stuff together."

