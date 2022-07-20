Tender, sweet and flavorful, scallops are a fan favorite, even if you're not a big fan of seafood. A luxurious shellfish that doesn't need an elaborate sauce or complicated cooking technique to shine, this mollusk is at its best seared and served simply, alongside bright flavors that complement scallops' natural richness.

Pan-searing scallops over high heat is quick and easy, delivering a nice crust and caramelized flavor in a short amount of time, which helps to keep the inside moist and fork-tender. While the technique is indeed easy, it's reliant on starting with a high-quality scallop, and a good scallop is a dry scallop.

Scallops are either wet or dry, and, whenever possible, you want dry scallops. Wet scallops have been soaked in a solution containing phosphate, a whitening agent that keeps them fresh longer but also allows them to soak up more water, increasing their weight by almost 30%.

Not only are you paying for all that water weight, but the extra liquid leaks out during the cooking process, making it difficult to get a beautiful crust without overcooking the scallop.

How can you tell the difference between a dry scallop and a wet one? They're often labeled, but if they aren't, ask the person behind the counter. If they don't know (Red flag alert! It might be time to find a new fishmonger), dry scallops tend have a slightly pink or off-white appearance, whereas wet scallops are usually very white.

In today's recipe, Pan-Seared Scallops with Mango Cucumber Salsa, the scallops are cooked in batches, to avoid any overcrowding that can make it difficult to get a sear. A knob of butter is added to the skillet at the end of the cooking process, along with a splash of lime juice.

A fresh salsa, made with mango, cucumber and mint, brings loads of color, flavor and texture to the party, as well as being a brightly flavored foil to the buttery, perfectly cooked scallops. I like to serve this dish simply, with a side of steamed rice. The result is a lavish but light dish that will make any summer night feel like a special occasion.

Pan-Seared Scallops with Mango Cucumber Salsa

Serves 4.

Brightly flavored salsa brings loads of color and texture to tender, buttery and perfectly cooked scallops. From Meredith Deeds.

For the salsa:

• 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

• 1 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 1 tsp. honey

• Pinch of salt

• 1 c. diced mango

• 1/2 c. diced cucumber

• 1/4 c. finely chopped red onion

• 2 tbsp. fresh mint, roughly chopped

• 1 Fresno pepper, seeded and chopped

For the scallops:

• 1 1/2 lb. dry sea scallops, 10 to 20 per pound, tendons removed

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter, divided

• 2 tsp. fresh lime juice, divided

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon oil, honey and pinch of salt. Add the remaining salsa ingredients and toss to coat. Set aside.

Thoroughly pat scallops dry with a paper towel. Season scallops on both sides with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over high heat; Add half of scallops in single layer, flat side down, and cook, without moving them, until well browned, 1 to 1 1/2 minutes.

Add 1 tablespoon butter and 1 teaspoon lime juice to skillet. Turn scallops over and continue to cook, spooning the butter over the scallops, until sides of scallops are firm and centers are opaque, about 30 to 90 seconds longer. Transfer scallops to large plate. Wipe out skillet with paper towels and repeat with remaining oil, scallops, butter and lime juice. Place the scallops on 4 serving plates and spoon the salsa around the scallops.