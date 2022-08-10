Bright Health Group shares were off by more than 10% in early trading Wednesday after the company's latest financial results fell short of analyst estimates.

The Bloomington-based health insurer said that despite the earnings miss it was largely holding steady with financial projections for the year. Executives said they made progress on resolving previously disclosed problems with claims processing and calculating risk adjustment payments.

Bright Health went public during summer 2021 in Minnesota's largest-ever initial public offering of stock. At its IPO, Bright Health's stock initially priced at $18, but shares on Wednesday were trading below $2.

Executives told investors during a conference call on quarterly results that the company now is actively working to secure additional financing.

"With the improved performance of our business, the cost actions we have taken and our disciplined pricing strategy for 2023, we are confident in our path to adjusted EBITDA break-even in 2024," Mike Mikan, its chief executive officer, said on the call.

"Furthermore, to support the growth and execution of our business, we've always planned for more capital and we are well underway in satisfying this need," he said.

Revenue and operating costs during the quarter were hurt by one-time items including a payment related to the risk adjustment issue, Kevin Fischbeck, an analyst with Bank of America, wrote in a report this morning.

"Overall despite noise in the quarter, it was less volatile than results in 2021," Fischbeck wrote.

He added: "While this quarter feels like a solid step in the right direction, it only has $292 million in parent cash. ... Therefore, given the early stages of the turnaround and financing overhang, we see a better risk/reward at peers."

For the April through June period, Bright Health reported a loss of $251.3 million, or 45 cents a share, on nearly $1.58 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a loss of 32 cents a share on $1.81 billion of revenue.

Bright Health Group sells health insurance coverage to individuals under age 65 through government-run health exchanges. It also runs Medicare Advantage health plans for seniors who opt to receive their government insurance benefits through private managed care companies. Beyond insurance, the company runs a business that operates medical clinics.

Since its founding in 2015, Bright Health has quickly grown. As of June, Bright Health had about 970,000 individual market enrollees and 120,000 people in Medicare Advantage plans. In 2021, fast growth led to the troubles with claims processing and risk adjustment calculations.

On Wednesday, chief financial officer Cathy Smith said a special committee of the board had been formed and outside advisors were working to raise additional capital.

"We are actively working to satisfy our capital needs, which will require additional financing in the next year," Smith said. "We have received significant interest from and are in advanced discussions with third-party and current investors to finalize the capital raise."

In December, Bright Health Group announced it was raising another $750 million, including a large strategic investment from a subsidiary Cigna Corp., one of the nation's largest health insurers. The announcement came within a few weeks of reporting a significant loss during last year's third quarter.