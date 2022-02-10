Brian Kraft Memorial 5K

More than 400 runners took part in the 25th Brian Kraft Memorial 5K at Lake Nokomis. The race honors Brian Kraft, who was a runner from Bemidji, Minn whose running career was cut short at the age of 19 with the discovery of Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, in his back. Brian lived with cancer for 15 years, undergoing chemotherapy, a bone marrow transplant, and countless surgical procedures. All the donations submitted with race entries and a portion of the race proceeds will go to the Arnold S. Leonard Cancer Research Fund.