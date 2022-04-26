Milwaukee Brewers (10-7, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (8-8, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (0-3, 6.23 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -175, Pirates +151; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates start a three-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh is 8-8 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Pirates are 4-1 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee has a 10-7 record overall and a 5-3 record at home. The Brewers are 7-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach has two doubles and three home runs while hitting .311 for the Pirates. Roberto Perez is 3-for-18 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has three doubles and three home runs for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 9-for-32 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .202 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .186 batting average, 3.03 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Pirates: Josh VanMeter: day-to-day (illness), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.