Milwaukee Brewers (11-5, first in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (8-8, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0); Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -147, Mariners +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Milwaukee Brewers to open a three-game series.

Seattle is 5-5 in home games and 8-8 overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .380 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Milwaukee has a 6-4 record in road games and an 11-5 record overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .346 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Brewers: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (adductor), Andres Munoz: 15-Day IL (deltoid), Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Brewers: Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Jesse Winker: day-to-day (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.