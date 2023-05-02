Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Milwaukee Brewers (18-10, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (9-20, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-2, 3.14 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-2, 4.68 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -166, Rockies +141; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has gone 4-9 in home games and 9-20 overall. The Rockies have a 2-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee has gone 9-4 on the road and 18-10 overall. Brewers hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron is second on the Rockies with 11 extra base hits (five doubles and six home runs). Ryan McMahon is 10-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez has two doubles, eight home runs and 20 RBI for the Brewers. Brian Anderson is 8-for-36 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Brewers: 5-5, .210 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (hand), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.