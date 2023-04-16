Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Brewers (10-5, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (8-8, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (0-0); Padres: Yu Darvish (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -170, Brewers +145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres after Victor Caratini had four hits on Saturday in a 10-3 loss to the Padres.

San Diego has a 4-5 record at home and an 8-8 record overall. The Padres are fifth in the majors with 22 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Milwaukee is 5-4 in road games and 10-5 overall. The Brewers have hit 20 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

The teams square off Sunday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: David Dahl: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (toe), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 15-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Brewers: Gus Varland: day-to-day (hand/jaw), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.