St. Louis Cardinals (38-30, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-30, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-4, 2.62 ERA, .97 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.52 ERA, .95 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -158, Cardinals +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers aim to end their six-game home skid with a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee is 38-30 overall and 15-12 at home. The Brewers have gone 20-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis has a 38-30 record overall and a 17-17 record in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .405 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.

Monday's game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 15 doubles and 10 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 9-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 22 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .344 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 10-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby: day-to-day (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Kolten Wong: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Cardinals: Tyler O'Neill: day-to-day (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.