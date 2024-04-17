Tap the bookmark to save this article.

San Diego Padres (11-9, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-6, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (2-0, 4.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-0, 2.55 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers aim to break their three-game slide when they play the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee is 10-6 overall and 3-4 at home. The Brewers have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .358.

San Diego is 11-9 overall and 6-3 on the road. The Padres have a 9-3 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .302 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 18-for-41 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with five home runs while slugging .519. Jake Cronenworth is 8-for-36 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .293 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Padres: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Megill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.