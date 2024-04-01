Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MILWAUKEE — Catcher Eric Haase cleared waivers and is heading to the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate in Nashville.

The Brewers announced Monday that Haase had been sent outright to Nashville. The 31-year-old Haase was designated for assignment Thursday.

Haase signed with the Brewers in December after hitting .201 with four homers and 26 RBIs in 89 games with the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians last year. Two months after signing Haase, the Brewers also added two-time All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez, who hit .217 with 19 homers in 75 games for the New York Mets and San Diego Padres last season.

Although Haase batted .395 with a .465 on-base percentage, five homers and 14 RBIs in 18 Cactus League games, the Brewers decided against including three catchers on their season-opening roster and selected Sánchez as the lone backup for William Contreras.

