MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.

The Brewers recalled utilityman Owen Miller from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday to fill Hoskins' spot on the roster.

Hoskins said he got hurt while rounding first base on a single to right field in the second inning of Monday's 8-6 loss to Pittsburgh. Hoskins left the game right after the play.

''It seemed to be like right as I was getting to the turn there,'' Hoskins said after the game. ''I was kind of thinking two out of the box just because of where the ball was placed. I just got into the turn and felt it grab.''

This injury doesn't involve the same leg that sidelined Hoskins for the entire 2023 season when he was with Philadelphia. Hoskins didn't play last year after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament while fielding a grounder in a spring training game.

Hoskins, 31, joined the Brewers on a $34 million, two-year contract that includes the ability to opt out of the deal after this season. He's hitting .233 with nine homers, 27 RBIs and an .814 OPS this year.

The Brewers have a few options at first base while Hoskins is out.

Jake Bauers is batting .244 with an .802 OPS, four homers and 21 RBIs in 28 games while shuffling between first, left field and right field this season. Bauers hit a grand slam Monday and entered Tuesday's action hitting .364 with a .500 on-base percentage in May.

Designated hitter/backup catcher Gary Sánchez has played first base in four games this season and is hitting .232 with five homers, 11 RBIs and an .804 OPS. Miller also can play first base.

Miller went 1 for 12 over seven games in a previous appearance in Milwaukee this season. He hit .261 with a .303 on-base percentage, five homers, 27 RBIs and 13 steals in 90 games with the Brewers last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb