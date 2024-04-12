MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers third-base prospect Brock Wilken was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday after getting hit on the face with a pitch during a minor league game.

Wilken, the Brewers' 2023 first-round pick, was playing for Double-A Biloxi on Thursday when hit by a pitch from the Mississippi Braves' Domingo Gonzalez during the sixth inning of the Southern League game.

Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said Wilken sustained multiple fractures but didn't have a concussion or experience vision issues. Arnold said surgery is likely once swelling has subsided but added Wilkens' long-term prognosis is good.

Wilken, 21, is the second highly regarded Brewers prospect to get injured this season. Catcher Jeferson Quero will miss the rest of the season after tearing a labrum in his right, throwing, shoulder while diving back to first base in Triple-A Nashville's opener at Toledo on March 29. The Brewers selected Wilken out of Wake Forest with the 18th overall pick in last year's amateur draft.

