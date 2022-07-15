Milwaukee Brewers (50-40, first in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-43, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-3, 4.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (6-7, 4.43 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -124, Giants +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers meet the San Francisco Giants leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco has a 23-22 record in home games and a 45-43 record overall. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .398.

Milwaukee is 50-40 overall and 29-21 on the road. The Brewers have gone 34-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson has 10 doubles, 17 home runs and 42 RBI for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 11-for-32 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .250 for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-37 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .231 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (calf), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.