MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Freddy Peralta on the 15-day injured list with a right lat strain Monday and put closer Josh Hader on the family medical emergency list.

Milwaukee filled their places on the roster by recalling right-handers Trevor Kelley and Miguel Sánchez from Triple-A Nashville. The moves come as the Brewers begin a season-high 11-game, 10-day road trip Sunday at San Diego.

Peralta left the Brewers' 8-2 loss to the Washington Nationals on Sunday in the fourth inning with tightness in the upper area of his shoulder. Manager Craig Counsell said after Sunday's game that Peralta would go on the injured list and undergo an MRI on Monday.

"I was feeling it a little bit earlier, but that inning it got worse," Peralta said after the game. "That's why I made the decision to let them know and why I came out of the game."

Peralta, who turns 26 on June 4, is 3-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings this season. He made the All-Star team last year and went 10-5 with a 2.81 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings.

Hader, 28, is off to a spectacular start has allowed five walks, two hits and no runs in 15 appearances. He has struck out 21 batters in 13 2/3 innings. Opponents are batting .045 against him.

The three-time All-Star has converted 29 consecutive save opportunities, the longest active streak in the majors. His last blown save came July 7 against the New York Mets.

