San Francisco Giants (24-25, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (27-22, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0); Brewers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a four-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Milwaukee has a 15-9 record at home and a 27-22 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 4.01 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

San Francisco has a 24-25 record overall and a 9-14 record in road games. Giants pitchers have a collective 4.30 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

The teams match up Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has six doubles and seven home runs for the Brewers. Owen Miller is 15-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Giants. Michael Conforto is 13-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .222 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Giants: 7-3, .230 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Louis Linwood Voit III: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Logan Webb: day-to-day (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.