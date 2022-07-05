Chicago Cubs (32-48, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (47-35, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Brewers: Jason Alexander (2-0, 3.82 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -140, Cubs +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee has a 47-35 record overall and a 20-15 record at home. The Brewers are 33-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 15-21 record in road games and a 32-48 record overall. The Cubs are 15-37 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Tuesday's game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Brewers hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has 11 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 RBI for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 6-for-35 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago with 17 home runs while slugging .471. Christopher Morel is 12-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .269 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: 7-Day IL (concussion), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jonathan Davis: day-to-day (back/rib cage), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.