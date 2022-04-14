St. Louis Cardinals (3-1) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (3-3)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 5:14 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (1-0, .00 ERA, .83 WHIP, six strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-1, 17.18 ERA, 2.46 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -148, Cardinals +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Milwaukee had a 95-67 record overall and a 45-36 record at home last season. The Brewers averaged 7.7 hits per game last season while batting a collective .233 and slugging .396.

St. Louis went 90-72 overall and 45-36 on the road a season ago. The Cardinals slugged .412 with a .313 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Cardinals: Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.