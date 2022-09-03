Milwaukee Brewers (69-62, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (63-68, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.01 ERA, .99 WHIP, 195 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.87 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -179, Diamondbacks +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers hit the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to break a four-game road slide.

Arizona has a 63-68 record overall and a 36-33 record at home. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .388.

Milwaukee has a 34-36 record in road games and a 69-62 record overall. The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .317.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 20 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 21 doubles and 26 home runs for the Brewers. Kolten Wong is 11-for-33 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .267 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (neck), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.