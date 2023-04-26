Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Detroit Tigers (9-13, third in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (15-9, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -217, Tigers +182; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Detroit Tigers as losers of three straight games.

Milwaukee has a 15-9 record overall and a 6-5 record at home. The Brewers have hit 30 total home runs to rank eighth in MLB play.

Detroit has gone 5-9 on the road and 9-13 overall. The Tigers have a 7-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras leads the Brewers with a .309 batting average, and has four doubles, a home run, nine walks and five RBI. Brian Anderson is 9-for-39 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Kerry Carpenter has four doubles, four home runs and eight RBI for the Tigers. Zach McKinstry is 8-for-26 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

