NEW YORK — Catcher Eric Haase couldn't parlay his outstanding spring training into a spot on the Milwaukee Brewers' roster.

The Brewers designated Haase for assignment Thursday as they made their final roster moves before Friday's opener at the New York Mets.

In other moves, the Brewers recalled infielder Oliver Dunn from Triple-A Nashville, optioned reliever JB Bukauskas to Triple-A Nashville and placed pitchers Taylor Clarke, Wade Miley and Devin Williams on the injured list retroactive to Monday.

Haase, 31, had signed with the Brewers in December after hitting .201 with four homers and 26 RBIs in 89 games with the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians last year. Two months after signing Haase, the Brewers also added two-time All-Star catcher Gary Sánchez, who hit .217 with 19 homers in 75 games for the New York Mets and San Diego Padres last season.

Although Haase batted .395 with a .465 on-base percentage, five homers and 14 RBIs in 18 Cactus League games, the Brewers opted against including a third catcher on their roster. They instead stuck with Sánchez as the lone backup to William Contreras.

Dunn, 26, batted .282 with a .404 on-base percentage in 17 games this spring and will make his major league debut when he plays his first game for the Brewers. The Brewers acquired him from Philadelphia after he batted .271 with a .396 on-base percentage, 21 homers and 78 RBIs in 119 games for the Phillies' Double-A Reading affiliate last year.

The Brewers already had announced that Williams could miss at least three months due to two stress fractures in his back and Miley wouldn't start the season on time. Miley has an impingement in his left shoulder.

Clarke is dealing with a torn right meniscus. The 30-year-old right-hander went 3-6 with a 5.95 ERA in 58 games for the Kansas City Royals last season.

