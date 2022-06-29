Milwaukee Brewers (43-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-33, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Rays: Jalen Beeks (1-1, 2.59 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -137, Brewers +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 40-33 record overall and a 25-16 record at home. The Rays rank 10th in the AL with 67 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Milwaukee has a 24-18 record on the road and a 43-33 record overall. The Brewers are 20-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 10 home runs while slugging .594. Randy Arozarena is 10-for-42 with two doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has 10 doubles and 15 home runs for the Brewers. Andrew McCutchen is 10-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by one run

Brewers: 7-3, .252 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ji-Man Choi: day-to-day (ankle), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sanchez: 15-Day IL (right ucl), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (forearm), Freddy Peralta: 60-Day IL (lat), Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.