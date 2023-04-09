Tap the bookmark to save this article.

St. Louis Cardinals (3-5) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-2)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jake Woodford (0-0); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -151, Cardinals +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee went 86-76 overall and 46-35 in home games a season ago. The Brewers averaged 7.8 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.0 extra base hits per game.

St. Louis went 93-69 overall and 40-41 in road games last season. The Cardinals pitching staff had a collective 3.79 ERA last season while averaging 7.4 strikeouts and 3.1 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (labrum), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (left forearm), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (thumb), Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Adam Wainwright: 15-Day IL (groin)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.