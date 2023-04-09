Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired left-handed pitcher Bennett Sousa from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and sent him to their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cincinnati received cash and international bonus money in exchange for Sousa. The Reds had designated him for assignment last week.

Sousa, 28, went 3-0 with an 8.41 ERA in 25 relief appearances for the Chicago White Sox last season. He struck out 12 and walked 10 in 20 1/3 innings.

In another move, the Brewers transferred left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby to the 60-day injured list. The Brewers announced Wednesday that Ashby was undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery and would miss most of the season. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports