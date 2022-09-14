Minnesota United's winless streak reached four games Tuesday with only three more left to go in the regular season, but its single goal scored sent the Loons away with a 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC.

The Loons hadn't scored a goal in three shutout losses until they swapped goals with a LAFC team playing to clinch the top seed in next month's MLS Cup playoffs.

They did so with star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso back in the starting 11 after missing last Saturday's game with an injury.

He received a yellow card late in Tuesday's game, making him ineligible to play Saturday at Sporting Kansas City.

LAFC clinched a playoff spot three weeks ago and remains in contention with Philadelphia for the Supporters Shield for the league's best record.

Loons defender Brent Kallman's flicked-on header in the 45th minute was his team's first goal scored in 321 minutes — after it had not scored in losing three consecutive games to Real Salt Lake, FC Dallas and Portland.

LAFC star Carlos Vela scored the equalizer in the 64th minute with a left-footed strike from nearly 25 yards out. Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair stretched for it but never had a chance.

Vela's goal came from where he scored the first goal in the MLS All Stars' 2-1 victory over Mexico's Liga MX all stars last month at Allianz Field.

The Loons nearly scored the winning goal with five minutes of stoppage time almost ticked away after Joseph Rosales' long ball over the top bounced over LAFC keeper Maxime Crepeau way out of his goal.

But Kellyn Acosta cleared the ball away in a meeting with Reynoso for the bouncing ball.

The Loons had the better of the chances — but not all — before halftime, with Reynoso and striker Luis Amarilla both having more than one prime opportunities.

But it was Kallman who sent them into halftime with a 45th-minute goal scored on a perfectly timed leaping header off Reynoso's curling left-footed corner kick.

Amarilla's spinning shot — readied by playing the ball through his legs – eluded LAFC keeper Maxime Crepeau's outreaching hands. But it hit the far post flush in the 23rd minute and the game remained scoreless.

Reynoso finished a counterattack nearly the length of the field with a a left-footed shot from the edge of the 6-yard box and it went just wide, rippling the side net. It ignited for just a moment an announced sellout audience announced at 19,861 all ready to roar.

In the 33rd minute, Vela's chip from the 18-yard box edge went just too high and too far off an open goal after keeper St. Clair had come out of goal to challenge Vela's open run with the ball. Ten minutes later, Arango's header went just wide of the net.

Kallman scored that first goal two minutes after that, after he elevated between two defenders and perfectly flicked the ball with that header past Crepeau.

At halftime, Heath praised his players "excellent intensity" in a Bally Sports North interview and said, "The lads have done exceptionally well of it."

He also purposely criticized the referee for not giving LAFC star Cristian Arango a second yellow card in the game, suggesting there are different rules for the West's best team

"Everyone in the stadium knew it, but the referee," he said.

Reynoso returned to the starting 11 after he missed Saturday's game at Portland because of an ankle that continued to swell after he trained or played on it, until it was good enough to go Tuesday against LAFC.

He moved back into his "No. 10" playmaking midfield position, this time with forward Mender Garcia on his left side and Robin Lod moved back from the central midfield to a right-side attacker's role for the first time in weeks.

Lod played that right-side spot, replacing Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who is expected to be out the next four to six weeks because of a knee ligament injury.

Lod left injured at halftime, replaced by Abu Danladi.