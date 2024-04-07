Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

OTTAWA, Ontario — Brendan Smith had a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils snapped a three-game losing streak by holding on for a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Erik Haula, Ondrej Palat and Nico Hischier also scored for New Jersey, which won the season series 2-1. Jake Allen made 25 saves.

Jake Sanderson, Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, which trailed 4-1 after two periods and has now lost three in a row.

Anton Forsberg got the start in net for Ottawa but was pulled in the first period after allowing three goals on just nine shots. Joonas Korpisalo allowed one goal and made 18 saves.

With the Senators trailing 4-1, Giroux cut the Devils' lead in half with a power-play goal from the top of the faceoff circle at 3:37.

Moments later, New Jersey forward Jack Hughes was awarded a penalty shot after Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot wrapped his stick around him on a breakaway. But Hughes whiffed on the puck.

Chabot returned after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

Tkachuk made it a one-goal game with 5:43 left to play. Hischier's slap shot went wide and wrapped around the boards and down the ice just as Tkachuk was getting on the ice and he broke in alone and beat Allen for his 34th goal of the season.

Sanderson put the Senators on the board with a power-play goal just 33 seconds into the second period, blasting a shot past Allen from the blue line to make it 3-1.

The Devils regained their three-goal lead at 11:04 with Hischier beating Korpisalo in close.

New Jersey jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period.

Haula beat Forsberg under the arm stick side 3:50 into the first. Palat doubled the lead at 12:36, tipping Luke Hughes' shot. Smith made it 3-0 with a slap shot from just inside the blue line at 16:34, ending Forsberg's night.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Nashville on Sunday night.

Senators: Visit Washington on Sunday.

___

