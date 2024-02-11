DENVER — Jaxon Brenchley scored 25 points as Denver beat St. Thomas 94-77 on Saturday night.

Brenchley added nine rebounds and nine assists for the Pioneers (14-12, 5-6 Summit League). Tommy Bruner added 18 points while shooting 7 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had seven assists. DeAndre Craig shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Tommies (16-10, 6-5) were led in scoring by Brooks Allen, who finished with 18 points and three steals. St. Thomas also got 13 points from Raheem Anthony. In addition, Kendall Blue finished with 12 points, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.