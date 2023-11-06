Breezy, Mainly Cloudy Monday

Any showers that impact the Twin Cities Sunday Night will likely be over by the time we reach sunrise on Monday. Some sunnier skies are possible right away in the morning but clouds will quickly move back, sticking around through the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 40s and low 50s before dropping into the mid-40s after sunset.

Even with the system departing the region on Monday, we'll see a few leftover light rain or snow showers/sprinkles/flurries across northern Minnesota throughout the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy across a good portion of the state throughout the day, with the most prolonged sunshine expected across the southern two rows of counties. Highs range from the 30s in northern Minnesota to near 60F down along the Iowa border.

It'll also be a breezy day across the state, with west-northwest wind gusts around 30 mph across portions of central and southern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Mid-Week Precipitation

Precipitation chances Noon Tuesday to 6 PM Wednesday.

We will be watching another batch of precipitation moving across the state as we head late in the day on Tuesday into Wednesday. While it should fall as rain across central and southern Minnesota, areas north of Mille Lacs could see at least mixed snow - if not all snow at times - during the overnight hours. However, any snowfall amounts should generally be on the lighter side (up to a half inch or so).

_______________________________________________

Around To Above Average This Week

Temperatures remain in the 40s and, at times, low 50s for highs as we head through the work week in the Twin Cities. These highs are around to around 5F above average. After the rain chance Tuesday Night into Wednesday, we'll be dry for the rest of the week.

_______________________________________________

Limping Into The Dark Days Of November

By Paul Douglas

Hello darkness my old friend. Simon and Garfunkel might have been singing about November in Minnesota, when an average of 20 days are cloudy. Welcome to the grayest month of the year.

Reverting back to Standard Time probably doesn't help matters, with sunset today at 4:46pm. Only 9 hours and 59 minutes of daylight today, in stark contrast to 15 hours and 37 minutes on June 21.

If you're in a dark, low-energy funk you're not alone. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) impacts 5% of the adult population; more common among women than men.

If the dark ages have you feeling blue consult your doctor because there are treatments, including affordable "full spectrum" lamps that mimic the sun.

We cool off slightly today as showers taper, but another round of light rain is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. It'll be cold enough for snow by late week but moisture will be lacking. I see mostly rain with a few more 50s next week?

No frigid, full-frontal arctic pops are brewing anytime soon. Thank you El Nino.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Early shower, then drier. Wake up 49. High 53. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Wake up 36. High 48. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers taper, cooler breeze. Wake up 43. High 50. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Glimmers of sun, stiff breeze. Wake up 34. High 48. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind W 10-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds rule. Heavy jackets return. Wake up 31. High 40. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy, feels like November. Wake up 32. High 40. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Raw. A little light rain possible. Wake up 34. High 39. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind E 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 6th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 56 minutes, and 31 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 40 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Sunlight? December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, 24 seconds)

*When Is Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM? December 1st (7:30 AM)

*What Is The Earliest Sunset? December 8th-14th (4:31 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 6th

1993: Heavy lake effect snow falls over the eastern portion of Lake of the Woods. 3-4 inches around Baudette.

1947: A snowstorm moves through Minnesota with high winds, causing a million dollars in damage.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

Two systems will be impacting that nation as we head into Monday. One will be reaching the West Coast, bringing rain and snow along with it as well as some embedded thunderstorms. Rain will be possible all the way south into central California. We'll also watch the potential for rain and snow from the Upper Midwest to Great Lakes and New England.

The heaviest rain through the first part of the week will be in the Northwest, where coastal and mountainous areas could see over 3" of liquid.

And the mountainous areas in the western United States could see several inches of snow accumulation.

_______________________________________________

Extreme Heat-Related Cardiovascular Deaths Will Double By Midcentury At Current Emission Pace, Study Finds

More from Forbes: "A new study found if stricter laws aren't passed to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, extreme heat-related cardiovascular deaths will double by midcentury, putting already susceptible Black and older Americans at the greatest risk. The researchers looked at extreme heat deaths under two circumstances: implementation of currently proposed emission reduction laws—so there's a lower increase in greenhouse gas emissions—and no significant reduction efforts, causing greenhouse gas emissions to increase at the same rate they have for over two decades. If proposed legislation is implemented, extreme heat-related cardiovascular deaths in the continental U.S. are estimated to increase by 162% between 2036 and 2065 due to a projected rise in extreme heat days, according to a study published Monday in Circulation."

Oil and Gas Companies Spill Millions of Gallons of Wastewater in Texas

More from Inside Climate News: "The prolific oil and gas wells of Texas also generate billions of gallons of salty liquid known as produced water. A lot of this toxic water, just like crude oil, tends to get spilled. Not just occasionally, but hundreds of times a year. From a large spill of 756,000 gallons into the Delaware River in West Texas that sent chloride levels soaring, to hundreds of small spills in one Permian Basin county, there's hardly a corner of Texas not impacted. But messy record-keeping and ambiguous rules at the Railroad Commission of Texas, which regulates oil and gas drilling, have long obscured the scope and severity of these spills from the public."

What to Know About the Coming U.S. Hydrogen Energy Boost

More from Gizmodo: "The Biden administration is betting on hydrogen to power the country, create well-paying jobs, and lower climate-warming emissions. Last month, the president announced that $7 billion will be invested to create seven regional hydrogen-producing hubs across the U.S., promising to work with unions and disadvantaged areas so that "all communities share in the benefits of the clean energy transition." Why hydrogen? It's one the most abundant elements in the universe, and it has the highest energy per mass compared to other fuels. Here are the key things to know as the U.S. embarks on a multibillion-dollar effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by developing hydrogen as a power source."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser