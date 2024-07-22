BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Monday his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro should respect the results of the elections scheduled for Sunday, and said he was ''frightened'' by Maduro's reference to a possible post-election bloodbath.

The veteran leader will send a top diplomat to neighboring Venezuela as an observer of the vote.

''Maduro knows that the only chance for Venezuela to return to normality is to have an electoral process that is respected by everyone,'' Lula told news agency reporters at the presidential residence in Brasilia. ''He has to respect the democratic process.''

Maduro has governed Venezuela since 2013, taking over after the death of predecessor and mentor Hugo Chávez. The 61-year-old has won elections that his adversaries deemed not to be free and fair. His 2018 reelection was widely considered a sham, as major opposition parties and candidates were banned from participating.

Lula, who for many years refused to openly criticize the Venezuelan leader, said he will send former foreign minister Celso Amorim to watch the elections on Sunday. Other Brazilian observers will also be present.

''I got frightened with Maduro's statement saying there will be a bloodbath if he loses. When you lose, you go home and get ready to run in another election,'' Lula said.

In recent weeks, Maduro and allies have increased their references to post-election violence, asserting that the opposition will carry out violent demonstrations and reject the results, which the ruling party claims will show it victorious.

''The destiny of Venezuela depends on our victory,'' Maduro told a rally this month. ''If we want to avoid a bloodbath, or a fratricidal civil war triggered by the fascists, then we must guarantee the biggest electoral victory ever.''

The 78-year-old Brazilian leader, who is governing the South American nation for the third time, also said he deeply respects U.S. President Joe Biden for his decision to step down as the Democratic candidate for this year's elections.

___

AP writer Regina Garcia Cano contributed to this report from Caracas.

___

