SAO PAULO — Brazil's ex-President Bolsonaro is indicted for criminal association and falsifying his own COVID-19 vaccination data.
Most Read
-
MacKenzie Scott gives $18 million to nine Twin Cities nonprofits
-
Trump administration denied Minneapolis nearly $1M over 'defund the police' comments
-
Edwards' dunk for the ages leads Wolves to win. 'This one was crazy.'
-
NCAA men's basketball bracket. Fuller's picks, predictions, highlights
-
Hey, Twins! You've got to stop trading for damaged pitchers.