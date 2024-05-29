RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil President Lula has withdrawn his country's ambassador to Israel after frequently criticizing the war in Gaza.
Most Read
-
'The mall's still here': A day inside Burnsville Center
-
Double-murder case: Man dismembered pregnant sister in Lakeville home
-
10 clutch points: Wolves stars deliver, Doncic on blame, Barkley on weather
-
Driver of large SUV hits smaller one twice, then crashes into building in Baxter, Minn., and dies
-
Kowalski's opening at Southdale, a big step in the Edina mall's evolution