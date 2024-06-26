Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ST. LOUIS — The game between the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night was postponed due to inclement weather and a day-night doubleheader was scheduled for Wednesday.

The first game will begin at 12:45 p.m. and the second game will begin as originally scheduled at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Braves right-hander Reynaldo López (5-2, 1.57 ERA) will start the opener against Kyle Gibson (5-2, 3.44). López has won his last four starts. Gibson last faced the Braves on Sept. 25, 2022, as a member of the Phillies.

In the second game, Atlanta will recall right-hander Bryce Elder (1-2, 6.46) from Triple-A Gwinnett to pitch. He will go against Andre Pallante (3-3, 5.23).

Atlanta will move LHP Chris Sale (10-2, 2.91) to pitch Thursday against the White Sox.

