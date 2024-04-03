Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CHICAGO — The Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox had their game postponed Wednesday because of a forecast of persistent rain and snow.

The game was rescheduled for June 27, when the Braves had been scheduled off following a trip that end with a night game in St. Louis and before a homestand opening the following night against Pittsburgh. Chicago had an off day in the middle of a homestand that starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers and ends against Colorado.

Atlanta's Spencer Strider had been scheduled to face fellow right-hander Dominic Leone, a reliever intended to be used as an opener for the homestand finale.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: The club hoped to get DH Eloy Jiménez (left adductor soreness) into more intense drills Wednesday. He has missed two straight games after leaving Sunday's loss to Detroit.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (0-0, 40.50 ERA) is scheduled to start against Arizona LHP Tommy Henry (0-1, 11.25) in Friday night's home opener.

White Sox: RHP Michael Soroka (0-0, 7.20) faces RHP Seth Lugo (0-0, 0.00) to start a series at Kansas City on Thursday night.

___

