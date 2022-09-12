A Brainerd football captain remained hospitalized Monday in Fargo after surgery for a head injury.

Senior linebacker Conner Erickson was taken by ambulance from the sideline during Brainerd's game Friday against Moorhead. A report posted on a CaringBridge page by Brianna Erickson, Conner's aunt, said he had three hours of surgery at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Erickson's family with medical costs had surpassed its initial goal, $21,000, a number chosen because Erickson wears No. 21 for Brainerd. The goal was raised to $50,021, and that, too, was surpassed. Donations had reached $52,117 by 3 p.m. Monday.

"We are amazed by the support and love that Conner has gotten," his aunt wrote.

The CaringBridge update said no specific play was tied to Erickson's injury and that he was stricken while on the sideline. It also that Erickson was able to move his extremities while under sedation at Sanford Medical Center.