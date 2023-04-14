Across the NBA and NHL, almost every team is making definite preparations for the days ahead. Those who didn't qualify for the postseason are already on vacation. Almost everyone else knows when and where they are playing when the playoffs start in the next couple of days.

And then there's the Wild and the Wolves, who don't know much of anything yet — other than that if things break a certain way, things are going to be pretty crazy in Minnesota for the foreseeable future.

As I talked about on Friday's Daily Delivery podcast, here's what's at stake and yet to be decided:

*The Wolves host Oklahoma City in the final NBA play-in game at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The implications are clear: The winner will be the No. 8 seed and will play at No. 1 seed Denver on Sunday in the playoff opener. The loser's season will be over.

The Wolves are 5.5-point betting favorites and defeated Oklahoma City in three of four meetings this season, but the last matchup was Dec. 16. The Thunder are extremely young and figure to come into the game with a nothing-to-lose attitude.

*The Wild's regular season is over, but they're still waiting to find out their playoff opponent. Colorado and Dallas both won Thursday night.

If Colorado wins again Friday, the Avs will win the Central Division and the Wild will play Dallas. If Colorado loses Friday, Dallas will win the division and the Wild will play Colorado.

*So here's where it gets interesting. If the Wolves win, it's going to set up a fascinating scenario no matter what.

If the Wild end up playing Colorado, that would mean both Minnesota teams will start out playing on the road against Colorado teams in the playoffs. Those series — at least away games — would need to be on different dates because the Nuggets and Avalanche share a home site (Ball Arena).

If the Wild end up playing Dallas, the schedule would have every Wolves and Wild game beyond Game 1 (Sunday for the Wolves, Monday for the Wild) on the same date.

It becomes much simpler, of course, if the Wolves lose Friday night.

But wouldn't you rather root for winning and chaos instead?