Apparently, a majority of educators in Minnesota approve of boys' volleyball. Just not a big enough majority.

The Minnesota State High School League's Representative Assembly voted Tuesday to deny a proposal to sanction boys' volleyball by one vote. With 48 region representatives voting — three for each of the league's 16 administrative regions and a two-thirds majority necessary for approval — 32 votes were needed.

The final vote was 31 in favor, 17 opposed.

"Obviously, it's disappointing. We were so close," said St. Paul Como Park athletic director Koua Yang, a first-generation Hmong immigrant who spoke to the representative assemble and the large group of supporters assembled at the Marriott West in Brooklyn Park. "It's not about pitting one sport against another. It's about more opportunity for kids."

After falling two votes short of approval in 2021, members of the boys' high school volleyball association refocused their efforts. They attempted to address the concerns of those who had voted against the proposal and worked diligently to get the proposal before the assembly again this year.

"We thought we had it this year," said Krista Flemming of Shakopee, an association director. "We answered all of their questions, but it seems like they didn't listen."

In a statement released after the vote, the association called Tuesday "a sad day for high school athletics in Minnesota. ... Minnesota is missing out on an incredible opportunity with most boys' volleyball student athletes not participating in any other sanctioned sport, and more than half identifying as students of color.

"While other states move ahead and make the right decision to sanction this sport, Minnesota will remain static and eventually, be left behind."