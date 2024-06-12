Benilde-St. Margaret's is loaded with offensive weapons.

The Red Knights had four players with at least a hat trick, using the balance to down Centennial 16-7 in the quarterfinals of the boys lacrosse state tournament Tuesday at Eden Prairie High School.

Junior Dylan Popehn, a Marquette recruit, had four goals for lead the way for the No. 1-rated Red Knights (16-1), according to the coaches association rankings.

Teammates seniors Gus Bell, Hunter Payer and Sky Rold each added a hat trick. The Red Knights scored eight second-quarter goals to take an 11-2 lead at halftime.

Other quarterfinals

Lakeville North 17, Moorhead 3: The Piscitiello twins combined for 10 goals, juniors Blake with six and Carson with four, as the No. 10-ranked Panthers (13-4) rolled to an easy victory over the Spuds (13-4). Blake has 70 goals on the season while Carson has 43. Senior Quinn Power also netted four goals for the Panthers.

Stillwater 17, Minnetonka 3: The No. 4-rated Ponies (15-2) scored the first six goals and never looked back in beating the Skippers (10-7). They led 11-1 at halftime. Junior Grant Giese (six) and sophomore Bobby Appert (four) combined for 10 goals for Stillwater.

Eden Prairie 8, Eagan 6: The Eagles (12-5) came out soaring. They scored the first five goals, and made it stand up in upsetting the No. 5-ranked Wildcats (13-4).