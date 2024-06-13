Edina junior Torger Ohe still feels bad about being part of the Hornets team to snap a run of two consecutive state tournament championships. He was still moping a bit as Wednesday's first round began.

"I did not have the greatest stretch of golf to end the year, and that was a reason we're not here right now as a team," Ohe said. "Honestly, I didn't have a lot of confidence yesterday even. But one quote that stood out to me is from Gunnar Broin. He made the U.S. Open but he didn't have a real great spring. He was struggling with his confidence, too. But he was still able to put together two good days and qualify for the U.S. Open.

Ohe said he settled on Tuesday "around holes six and seven and realized I had it going."

Then on Wednesday, Ohe began hole 17 with a tee shot ranking as "my best swing of the week." He finished by sinking his putt for birdie, inspiring teammates who had phones out recording, to whoop and shout in celebration. A group of boys in Edina golf hats and quarter zips followed Ohe around the course. Ohe, who verbally committed to Minnesota, shot 135 to win by three strokes.

He already knows his plans for next season — helping more Edina teammates to state.

"We had a good team this year but we didn't have a great day," Ohe said. "It's kind of the expectation around the school to be competitive in sports, so I'm grateful to at least bring a trophy home for us."

Edina assistant coach Riley Johnson walked the Bunker Hills Course in Coon Rapids and noticed an appreciative gallery supporting Ohe.

"It's the reason why you practice and you put in so many hours — moments like this," Johnson said. "You're walking down the 18th fairway and you've got hundreds of people behind you. That's why you do what you do and your preparation. Torger did that this week. His preparation is unmatched in what I've seen in any high school player, even any college player. Not one moment is big for him. He knew exactly what he needed to do. His execution was unmatched."

Red Knights rally

The section upset of Edina sent Benilde-St. Margaret's to the state tournament for the first time in more than two decades.

The Red Knights entered Wednesday's final day in fifth place, six strokes off Maple Grove's lead. Coach Dave Herbst had texted his team a simple message Tuesday's night: "We made a lot of mistakes today. Let's not make them again."

Down the back nine, Red Knights' players heeded Herbst's message. They won the 3A team state title by one stroke ahead of Waconia (596-597). Sophomore Patrick Hastings hit what his teammates called "the clutchest putt ever," a "three-foot slider" to clinch the program's first state title since 2003.

"That was incredible, nerves of steel," Red Knights senior Charlie Moen said of Hastings' putt. "You want to leave a legacy on the program, and to win a state title as a senior, it means the world."

Class 3A notes

* In addition to Ohe, Wednesday's lowest shooter was Spring Lake Park freshman Chase Birdwell, who shot four birdies on the front nine to go -4 on the day and finish -1. Chase's older brother, senior Jake Birdwell, was the defending individual state champion. Both came into the state tournament ranked as top-five boys golfers by the Minnesota Golf Association. "We're really competitive. One of my goals is to always beat him every tournament," Chase said, before going to watch his brother as he finished his second round. They tied for fifth.

* A 30-minute lightning delay around 9:45 a.m. paused the golf action.

* Cooper Daikawa, a Centennial sophomore unranked according to Minnesota Golf Association's top 100 boys golfers list, had it within two strokes for most of the back nine and finished second.

Class 2A

Jack Justesen concluded his career in style.

The Hawley senior shot a final round 1-under-par 35 to win the boys' individual title by one stroke at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan. The final round was reduced to nine holes due to inclement weather throughout the day.

Justesen finished the two-day event with a 3-under-par 105. He tied for 24th place in the state tournament last year.

Holy Family senior Patrick (P.J.) Herron, son of former PGA player Tim Herron, was the runner-up with a 106. He also shot a final round 35. Herron led the Fire to the team crown with a 438, 16 shots ahead of runner-up Detroit Lakes.

Class 1A

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley junior Parker Brock overcame a three-shot deficit with a final round 3-under-par 69 to win the boys individual tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker.

The No. 12-ranked Brock finished with a 4-under-par 140 after shooting an opening round 71. He was fifth in the state tournament last year. First-round leader Lakeview junior Carson Boe shot a closing 2-over par 74 to finish second, two strokes back at 142. He opened with a 68. Fertile-Beltrami bettered its opening round 320 with a 307 to finish with a 627 and win the team competition by eight strokes over Walker-Hackensack (635).