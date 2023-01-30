Two teams that started the season in the Metro Top 10 — DeLaSalle and Holy Family — have found their way back.

DeLaSalle (13-4) lands at No. 9 this week thanks to six consecutive victories, and Holy Family (13-2) moves into the No. 10 spot despite falling to No. 1 Park Center (14-0).

Senior guard Nasir Whitlock, committed to playing for Lehigh in college, has been lighting it up for the Islanders, including a 52-point game Saturday in a 91-78 victory over Hopkins. Senior center Boden Kapke, committed to Butler, has been playing at a high level for the Fire. He scored 40 points last Monday in a 100-80 loss at Park Center; the Fire has won two games since.

The top teams in smaller classes — No. 3 Totino-Grace (9-5), No. 8 Benilde-St. Margaret's (12-3), DeLaSalle, Mahtomedi (13-2) and Orono (10-4) in 3A and Holy Family, Minneapolis North (9-5) and Minnehaha Academy (11-5) in 2A — have proven to be tough matchups for the larger schools at times this season.

This week's marquee matchup

East Ridge at Wayzata, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday

The Raptors (11-4) have been trying to work their way back into the Metro Top 10 and would help their case with a road win at No. 5 Wayzata (12-3). These are two of the hottest teams in the metro area. East Ridge is a winner of eight straight while the Trojans have reeled off 12 consecutive victories.

Boys basketball Metro Top 10

1. Park Center (14-0)

2. Lakeville North (12-2)

3. Totino-Grace (3A) (9-5)

4. Eastview (11-3)

5. Wayzata (12-3)

6. Minnetonka (11-3)

7. Maple Grove (13-2)

8. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (12-3)

9. DeLaSalle (3A) (13-4)

10. Holy Family (2A) (13-2)