Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Friday games filled the final two berths in Class 4A and the last one in Class 3A for next week's boys basketball state tournaments.

In Class 4A, top seed Rogers defeated second seed St. Michael-Albertville 54-50 for Section 8′s spot in Class 4A, and second seed Farmington defeated top seed Lakeville North 70-59 in the Section 1 final. In Class 3A, top seed Stewartville defeated second seed Byron 66-56 for the Section 1 berth.

The brackets for the four tournaments will be revealed Saturday, and quarterfinals will begin Wednesday.

Lakeville North's loss Friday wasn't the first by a top section seed in Class 4A. Second seed Coon Rapids defeated No. 1 Forest Lake 65-62 on Thursday in Section 7. Top seeds Minnetonka (Section 2), Eagan (Section 3), Cretin-Derham Hall (Section 4), Park Center (Section 5), Wayzata (Section 6) and Rogers (Section 8) qualified for state.

Six top seeds qualified in Class 3A: Stewartville (Section 1), Mankato East (Section 2), Minneapolis South (Section 3), DeLaSalle (Section 4), Totino-Grace (Section 5) and Alexandria (Section 8). Second seed Chisago Lakes ousted first seed Hermantown in Section 7, and third seed Orono toppled Benilde-St. Margaret's in Section 6.

State qualifiers

Class 4A

Section 1: Farmington (23-6)

Section 2: Minnetonka (22-6)

Section 3: Eagan (17-12)

Section 4: Cretin-Derham Hall (24-4)

Section 5: Park Center (25-3)

Section 6: Wayzata (27-1)

Section 7: Coon Rapids (16-13)

Section 8: Rogers (21-8)

Class 3A

Section 1: Stewartville (26-3)

Section 2: Mankato East (26-2)

Section 3: Minneapolis South (21-5)

Section 4: DeLaSalle (20-9)

Section 5: Totino-Grace (24-5)

Section 6: Orono (19-10)

Section 7: Chisago Lakes (22-7)

Section 8: Alexandria (24-5)

Class 2A

Section 1: Lake City (24-5)

Section 2: Waseca (20-10)

Section 3: Jackson County Central (21-7)

Section 4: Minnehaha Academy (14-14)

Section 5: Breck (28-1)

Section 6: Albany (28-2)

Section 7: Pequot Lakes (26-4)

Section 8: Pelican Rapids (24-5)

Class 1A

Section 1: Goodhue (18-13)

Section 2: Mountain Lake-Comfrey (27-3)

Section 3: Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-7)

Section 4: Heritage Christian (21-7)

Section 5: Nevis (23-7)

Section 6: West Central (27-3)

Section 7: Cherry (28-2)

Section 8: Fertile-Beltrami (25-6)