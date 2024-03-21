See more of the story

Class 1A quarterfinals

THURSDAY

At Target Center

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-7) vs. [1] Cherry (28-2), 11 a.m.

[5] Nevis (23-7) vs. [4] Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey (27-3), 1 p.m.

Heritage Christian (21-7) vs. [2] West Central Area (27-3), 3 p.m.

Goodhue (18-13) vs. [3] Fertile-Beltrami (25-6), 5 p.m.

Semifinals

THURSDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 3A

[1] Totino-Grace (25-5) vs. [5] DeLaSalle (21-9), noon

[2] Mankato East (27-2) vs. [3] Alexandria (25-5), 2 p.m.

Class 4A

[1] Wayzata (28-1) vs. [5] Cretin-Derham Hall (25-4), 6 p.m.

[Unseeded] Eagan (18-12) vs. [2] Minnetonka (23-6), 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 2A

[1] Breck (29-1) vs. [5] Minnehaha Academy (15-14), 6 p.m.

[2] Albany (29-2) vs. [3] Lake City (25-5), 8 p.m.

Class 1A: Noon and 2 p.m.

TV and tickets

Ch. 45 will televise the semifinals and championship games starting Thursday. Class 1A quarterfinals and consolation round games are available for a fee on NSPN. Tickets to the event range from $11 to $22 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

Championship games

SATURDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 1A: 11 a.m.

Class 3A: 1 p.m.

Class 2A: 5 p.m.

Class 4A: 8 p.m.

Tournament brackets

Day 2 at state starts with Cherry atop 12 more games

The opener in the 1A quarterfinals feature future Gophers guard Isaac Asuma, the Iron Range standout whose Cherry team is top seed in its class.