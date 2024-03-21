Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Class 1A quarterfinals

THURSDAY

At Target Center

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-7) vs. [1] Cherry (28-2), 11 a.m.

[5] Nevis (23-7) vs. [4] Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey (27-3), 1 p.m.

Heritage Christian (21-7) vs. [2] West Central Area (27-3), 3 p.m.

Goodhue (18-13) vs. [3] Fertile-Beltrami (25-6), 5 p.m.

Semifinals

THURSDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 3A

[1] Totino-Grace (25-5) vs. [5] DeLaSalle (21-9), noon

[2] Mankato East (27-2) vs. [3] Alexandria (25-5), 2 p.m.

Class 4A

[1] Wayzata (28-1) vs. [5] Cretin-Derham Hall (25-4), 6 p.m.

[Unseeded] Eagan (18-12) vs. [2] Minnetonka (23-6), 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 2A

[1] Breck (29-1) vs. [5] Minnehaha Academy (15-14), 6 p.m.

[2] Albany (29-2) vs. [3] Lake City (25-5), 8 p.m.

Class 1A: Noon and 2 p.m.

TV and tickets

Ch. 45 will televise the semifinals and championship games starting Thursday. Class 1A quarterfinals and consolation round games are available for a fee on NSPN. Tickets to the event range from $11 to $22 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

Championship games

SATURDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 1A: 11 a.m.

Class 3A: 1 p.m.

Class 2A: 5 p.m.

Class 4A: 8 p.m.

Tournament brackets

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

Star Tribune coverage

The Star Tribune will be publishing stories and other content related to these state championship games and more this week. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps each day.

Tournament information

