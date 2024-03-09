Sixth-seeded Eastview kept up its run through the Class 4A, Section 3 boys basketball tournament with a 73-63 victory over second-seeded host Apple Valley in the semifinals Friday.

The Lightning (6-22) jumped to a 16-6 lead 8:46 into the game while holding the Eagles to one field goal. The Eagles cut the deficit to four with 2:43 left in the first half, but the Lightning answered with a 9-5 run to take an eight-point lead into the break.

The Eagles (14-14) went on a few runs in the second half to close the gap. Every time they did the Lightning had an answer.

The Lightning led by as much as 17 in the final minute of the game. Jonathan Mekonnen led all scorers with 37 points and Abdulqadir Abdulqadir had 16 for the Lightning.

Nati Tizazu led the Eagles with 18 points.

The Lightning will face top-seeded Eagan in the final. The Wildcats pulled away from visiting fourth-seeded Rosemount for a 77-63 win in the other semifinal.

Max Buslee and Charlie Birk led the Wildcats (16-12) with 23 points each, and Liam Madigan had 16. Jordon Vanwinkle led the Irish (10-18) with 23 points.

In other boys basketball section semifinal games:

Class 4A, Section 5: Babou Ann made a buzzer-beating three-point shot from the corner to give second-seeded Maple Grove a 61-60 victory over third-seeded Osseo. De'Maari Larkins gave the Orioles (19-9) a two-point lead seconds earlier on a jump shot from the wing. Henry Stang hurried the ball into the front court for the Crimson (20-8) but lost the ball, and it rolled to Ann. … Casmir Chavis scored 22 points to lead top-seeded Park Center to a 66-58 victory over visiting fourth-seeded Mounds View. Ari Gooch had 17 points for the Pirates (24-3). Joey Fretheim led the Mustangs (19-9) with 16 points.

Class 4A, Section 6: Second-seeded Hopkins jumped on visiting third-seeded Minneapolis Washburn and took a 75-55 victory. Anthony Smith led the Royals (23-5) with 26 points. Kyle Jorgensen led the Millers (25-4) with 22 points. … Top-seeded Wayzata pulled away from visiting fourth-seeded Edina in the second half for an 86-66 victory. Jackson McAndrew led the Trojans (26-1) with 24 points, and Isaac Olmstead had 19. Daniel Molhoek led the Hornets (16-12) with 20 points.